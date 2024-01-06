Fire raging in PoJK forest spreads to Indian territory, troops asked to remain alert

Srinagar, Jan 06: A fire that broke out in a forest area in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has spread to the Indian side following which security forces have been put on alert to thwart any infiltration bid.

The officials said that security forces have been asked to keep extra vigil on LoC amidst widespread fire in forest areas of PoJK as terrorists can penetrate into this side of Indian territory under the cover of blaze.

The fire has spread to the forest area along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, they said. It broke out in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) late Friday night and spread to the Balakote sector in the Mendhar sub-division, the officials said.

They said an alert has been sounded along the LoC in view of the raging fire to ensure there is no attempt of infiltration by terrorists under the cover of the blaze.

Army troops guarding the Line of Control are making efforts to douse the fire, the officials said.