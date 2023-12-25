Former VC SDA Muhammad Yousuf Bhat passes away

Srinagar, Dec 25: Former chief Engineer R&B, Muhammad Yusuf Bhat passed away on Sunday after a long battle with cancer, family sources said.

Bhat, who was also former Vice-Chairman of Srinagar Development Authority (SDA), breathed his last at SKIMS Soura.

His congregational prayers would be held at his residence, opposite, Police Station, Rajbagh. The Chahrum of the deceased will be held on Thursday, December, 28, 2023.

“He indeed left us with fond memories and an unrecoverable loss. We pray to almighty to give strength to his dear and loved ones and to get through this difficult and testing time,” said a family member.