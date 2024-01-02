GMC Anantnag achieves milestone, conducts successful Total Laryngectomy

Srinagar, Jan 02: In a remarkable achievement, the Department of ENT & Head and Neck Surgery at GMC Anantnag accomplished a path-breaking cancer surgery, achieving a milestone in the medical history.

A 62-year-old patient of Qazigund admitted on December 05 last year with voice changes and noisy breathing who after comprehensive evaluation underwent a stabilizing Tracheostomy.

After thorough examination, the patient was diagnosed with advanced laryngeal carcinoma with cartilage invasion. On January 1, 2024, the patient underwent a six-hour-long Total Laryngectomy with elective Neck dissection (R), Hemithyroidectomy (R), and the placement of a voice prosthesis (TEP). The cost of the voice prosthesis, crucial for post-operation speech, was covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

This surgery marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in south Kashmir, underscoring the advancements in cancer treatment at Government Medical College Anantnag. Over the past five years, GMC Anantnag has excelled in the early diagnosis and management of Head and Neck cancers through chemo radiation.

The surgical team, led by Prof (Dr) Sajad Qazi, included ENT specialists Dr Amir Yousuf, Dr Umar Shafi, Dr Salman Khurshid, and Dr Ehsan Ahmad. The anesthesia team, headed by Dr Zafar Ahmad Malik and Dr Khalida, contributed to the success of the intricate procedure, supported by assistants Riyaz Ahmad and Firdous Ahmad.

Acknowledging the commitment of the Department of ENT & Head and Neck Surgery at GMC Anantnag, special thanks were extended to Principal Medical College Anantnag Prof (Dr) Anjum Farhana and Medical Superintendent Dr Muzaffar Sherwani for their encouragement and logistical support.

Dr (Prof) Anjum Farhana congratulated the team of doctors for successfully conducting the surgery and operating upon challenging cases, a milestone in itself.

Dr Owvass H Dar, Spokesperson GMC Anantnag, emphasized the importance of examining any voice changes in elderly individuals with a history of hookah or cigarette smoking. The expertise and dedication of the senior faculty at GMC Anantnag ensure the provision of tertiary care services in the twin hospitals of Government Medical College Anantnag.