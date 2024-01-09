India’s annual Hajj quota enhanced to 1.75 lakh pilgrims this year: Joint Sec Minority Affairs Nirupama Kotru

Srinagar, Jan 09: Joint Secretary Minority Affairs Nirupama Kotru, a Kashmiri Pandit who was part of Indian delegation led by Union Minister Smriti Irani to sign Hajj Agreement 2023 has said that India’s annual Hajj quota has been enhanced to 1.75 lakh pilgrims annually.

She told news agency KNS from Saudi Arabia that under new Agreement 2024, the Saudi government has agreed to enhance India’s annual quota of first time Hajj Pilgrims to 1.75 lakh annually.

She said that the good part of the agreement is that this year also highest number of Hajj pilgrims will be from Jammu & Kashmir and those who remain in waiting list and anyone who cancels his application, preference will be given to J&K residents in the waiting list.

“We are now only behind Pakistan and Indonesia. Still we have requested the Saudi government to enhance the quota to 2 lakh annually from next year,” she said. The agreement was supervised by Union Minister Smriti Irani and MoS Foreign Ministry V Murlidharan.

She said that as is already known that last year a significant initiative was taken women without “Mehram” can also perform Hajj and this year they have already received 6000 applications from women who wish to perform Hajj without “Mehram”.

“We believe that this year the number will be even higher than last. And during our visit we have ensured that those wishing to embark on this Holy pilgrimage do not face any difficulties in terms of facilities and other things,” she said.

Nirupama said that the facilities for Hajj pilgrims were overseen by Union Minister herself and she had an extensive discussion with Saudi authorities for providing better facilities to Hajj pilgrims from India.