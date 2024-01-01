Jammu & Kashmir to get its first-ever Finger Print Bureau to fight terrorism, crimes

Srinagar, Jan 01: The government of Jammu and Kashmir has approved the establishment of the first-ever Finger Print Bureau in the UT to aid law enforcement agencies in cross-referencing crime scene fingerprints with existing records, thereby facilitating criminal record checks.

A report published in ‘Republic’ said that the Administrative Council led by J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and the Home Department also sanctioned 73 posts for the upcoming bureau in the region.

Report said that in a bid to combat terrorism and other crimes in the Union Territory, the J&K government gave the nod for establishing the Finger Print Bureau on Monday, January 1, 2024. The move will help ease the process of identifying suspects, and subsequently linking various terror-related incidents.

Quoting an official, Republic in its report said that the Finger Print Bureau will be headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police rank official, and will be assisted by one Superintendent of Police and two Deputy Superintendents of Police. A total of 22 Sub-Inspectors and 28 selection-grade constables will also be part of the new wing.

The official informed that the bureau will help the law-enforcement in conducting criminal record checks by analyzing fingerprints from terrorism-related crime scenes alongside existing records. The process aids in pinpointing suspects, and establishing links between diverse criminal activities.

The bureau will maintain a comprehensive and secure database of fingerprint records of suspects including; organizing, indexing, and updating the database regularly to ensure quick and accurate retrieval of information when needed.