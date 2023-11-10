Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for traffic after mudslide

Srinagar, Nov 10: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic following mudslides and shooting stones in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Giving details, a traffic police official said that the road was closed for traffic after mudslides at Mehad and shooting stones at T-2 Ramban.

“Peoples are advised to avoid journey on NH-44 till clearance,” he said.

Meanwhile, reports said that the highway town of Banihal has received the season’s first snowfall.

The local Met office has predicted an improvement in weather from today afternoon. The higher reaches of J&K received fresh snowfall and rains lashed the plains.