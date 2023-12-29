Kashmiri Pandit bodies condemn ‘inertia’ in probing crimes against community

Srinagar, Dec 29: Hitting out at the country’s judiciary, two Kashmiri Pandit bodies have called for rectifying the historical mistakes by enacting a “robust law” to prevent genocides.

In a statement issued today, Roots in Kashmir and Youth4PanunKashmir have jointly condemned the “inertia” in probing the heinous crimes against Kashmiri Pandits.

“Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul’s recent statements to a leading media house, acknowledging that there has been a bias in reopening the cases of crimes against the Kashmiri Pandit, raise serious questions about the commitment of the judiciary towards justice,” they said, in the statement.

“The statement of Justice Kaul, who himself was part of the bench that dismissed the curative petition of Roots in Kashmir, demanding an SIT for the crimes against the Hindus of Kashmir, reveals a disturbing trend within the judiciary towards the genocidal crimes committed against the minorities of Kashmir,” read the statement.

They said the “excuse” of the passage of time and the challenge of evidence collection is unacceptable, especially when the crimes are heinous and against humanity in general.

“Roots in Kashmir and Youth4PanunKashmir refuse to accept the apathy of the judiciary and demand immediate recognition of the Kashmiri Pandit Genocide,” read the statement.

The dismissal of opportunities to investigate is a slap in the face of justice, they added. “It’s high time the Government of India enacts a robust law to prosecute and prevent genocides, ensuring accountability for past atrocities and securing the future,” they demanded.

“In a united front, Roots in Kashmir and Youth4PanunKashmir call upon the nation to confront and rectify historical injustices. This is not just about the Kashmiri Pandit community; it’s about the integrity of our judicial system and the commitment to justice for all.”