LG Sinha announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for NoKs of deceased in Doda bus accident

Srinagar, Nov 15: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each for the next of kin (NoKs) of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda.

He has also approved an amount of Rs.1 lakh for those injured and assured all possible assistance to the affected families, a Jammu and Kashmir Government spokesperson said.

The office of Lt Governor also wrote on X: “An ex-gratia of Rs.5 Lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate bus accident in Assar, Doda. Rs. 1 Lakh would be given to those injured. J&K UT Administration will provide every possible assistance to the affected families.”