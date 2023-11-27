Light rain, snow likely in J&K over next three days: Weatherman

Srinagar, Nov 27: Meteorological Department (MeT) on Monday predicted light rain and snow at various places across Jammu and Kashmir over the next three days.

In a statement, a MeT department spokesperson said: “27th-28th November: Generally cloudy with Light rain/snow at isolated places. 29th-30th: Generally cloudy with Light to moderate Rain/Snow at fairly widespread places with possibility of thunderstorm/Lightning at few places.”

He said that weather was likely to remain cloudy during the 1st week of December.

Regarding the temperature, he said that significant improvement in minimum temperature was observed over many stations of Kashmir division due to cloudiness.

MeT Department also said that shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue till 28th November over many places of Kashmir Division.