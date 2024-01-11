Mehbooba Mufti’s accident: Gaps in security must be addressed, says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, Jan 11: Soon after Mehbooba Mufti escaped unhurt in a mishap, National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah Thursday said that he is expecting that government will enquire into the circumstances of the accident.

The former Chief Minister Omar said any lapse in her security that contributed to this accident must be addressed immediately.

“Glad to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba escaped injury in what could have been a very serious incident. I expect the government to enquire into the circumstances of the accident. Any gaps in her security that contributed to this accident must be addressed immediately,” Omar said on X.

Earlier PDP President had a narrow escape after her vehicle met with an accident in Sangam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.