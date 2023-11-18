Mother of noted endocrinologist Dr. Ashraf Ganaie passes away

Srinagar, Nov 18: In a somber event, the mother of renowned endocrinologist Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie, breathed her last on November 16 (Thursday).

Mst Taja Begum, the wife of Late Mohammad Shaban Ganaie from Dangarpora, Shadimarg (Pulwama), breathed her last on November 16, family sources said.

The final rites took place on November 17, 2023, as she was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard in Dangarpora. A multitude of mourners, including friends, family, and well-wishers, gathered to bid their farewell and offer prayers for the departed soul.

Mst Taja Begum, survived by four sons and a daughter, was the mother of Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie, a distinguished Professor of Endocrinology & Metabolism at SKIMS Soura.

To pay respects and offer condolences, a congregational Fateh Khwani for the departed soul is scheduled for November 20, 2023 (Monday) at 11:00 am at the ancestral graveyard in Dangarpora, Shadimarg. Following this, a day-long condolence and prayer meeting will be held at the family residence in Dangarpora.

Dr. Mohammad Ashraf Ganaie will also be available to receive condolences in Srinagar at his residence, 82-A, Masjid Lane, Al-Farooq Colony, Sanatnagar, on November 21, 2023.