Omar Abdullah criticises EC, says ‘sad that SC had to issue directions for J&K Assembly elections’

Srinagar, Jan 10: Former Chief Minister J&K Omar Abdullah Wednesday criticised the Election Commission of India, saying it is very said that Supreme Court had to intervene and issue directions for J&K Assembly elections”.

While addressing media persons in Srinagar, Omar said as “we say that India is a mother of democracy but it is unfortunate that we are doing its murder in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Hitting out at the Centre, Omar said it is unfortunate that instead of making efforts for holding assembly polls in J&K, the Supreme Court had to intervene and pass directions in this regard.

“It is sad that Supreme Court had to intervene and pass directions on J&K’s Assembly elections, instead Election Commission was duty bound for announcing schedule and holding polls in the region,” Omar Abdullah said.

He said government should have taken up the matter of delimitation process prior to the end of tenure for ULB, Panchayat and Assembly. “This should have been resolved and sorted out before five-six months when it was evident that the term for ULB, Panchayat and other bodies will come to an end after five or six months,” he said.

To a query, he replied that there have been no discussions yet on fielding candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “No discussions took place yet. The party leadership will sit and deliberate upon to field a best candidate for Parliamentary elections from J&K,” he added.