PM Modi, HM anguished over loss of lives in Doda bus accident

Srinagar, Nov 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed grief over the tragic road accident in Doda region of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

“The bus accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir is distressing. My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest,” said PM Modi, in a post on X.

PM Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.

Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed deep anguish at the loss of lives in Doda bus accident.

“Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of precious lives due to a tragic bus accident at Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. The local administration is conducting the rescue operation in the gorge where the bus had the accident. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said on X.