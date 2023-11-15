Police attaches property, vehicles of drug peddlers in Poonch

Poonch, Nov 15: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday attached a residential house and vehicles of drug peddlers in the frontier Poonch district.

A police spokesperson said: “Police today attached one double -storied, residential house valuing in lakhs and motor vehicles jointly belonging to notorious drug peddlers.”

The spokesperson identified them as Mehmood Hussain, Zaffer Iqbal and Javid Iqbal, sons of Talib Hussain resident of Deri Dabsi at present Kotian Mendhar under section 68-Fof NDPS Act 1985.

The residential house and vehicles was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Poonch Police, added the spokesperson.

“The property was prima facie accured from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and Psychotropic Substances by the owners,” the spokesperson further said.

The drug peddlers are involved in Case FIR NOs-130/2016 U/S 8/21/22 NDPS Act PS Nowabad Jammu, 99/2017 U/S 8/22/29 NDPS Act PS Mendhar, 40/2021 U/S 8 (a)/21/22/27-A NDPS Act PS Gursai and 98/2022 U/S 8(a)/21/22/29 NDPS Act PS Mendhar, police said.

This operation reaffirms the commitment of Mendhar Police to combat the drug menace, police statement reads.

Local people of the area hailed the initiative of Poonch Police with regard to the attachment of immoveable property, which has been raised/ used from illicit trafficking of narcotics by the drug peddlers in the District Poonch, he added.