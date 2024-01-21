Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: J&K government declares half-day public holiday on Monday

Srinagar, Jan 21: In anticipation of the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has declared a half-day public holiday on Monday, January 22, 2024.

The decision was formalized through an official order, issued by the LG administration. As per the directive, the half-day public holiday will be observed until 2:30 p.m. on the aforementioned date.

The Department of Personnel and Training also made a parallel announcement on Thursday, stating that all central government offices across the nation will be closed for half a day on January 22. This decision aligns with the Pran Pratishta ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ayodhya Ram Temple.