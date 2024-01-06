Reviewing power supply in J&K on daily basis: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Jan 06: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that he reviews the electricity supply on a daily basis in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He also said that Srinagar district has emerged as a role model for the rest of the country.

“I personally review the electricity supply in Jammu and Kashmir. I’m personally monitoring the supply scenario every evening. I get feedback on area-wise power supply,” Lieutenant Governor said while addressing a function in Srinagar.

He asserted that there is no dearth of electricity supply in Jammu and Kashmir and added the damaged and faulty transformers are being addressed and replaced within 24 hours.

Hailing outgoing SMC Commissioner, Athar Aamir Khan, the LG Sinha said that Srinagar has gone through a massive transformation and development and is now a role model for rest of the country.

“Srinagar has witnessed a huge transformation in past two years. Today we can say that Srinagar has emerged as one of the best cities in the country.” LG Sinha said.

He added that the New Year celebrations on the night of December 31 at Lal Chowk signify that J&K is on the path of reviving its lost glory.