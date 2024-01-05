RR Swain to lead J&K delegation as three-day conference on security issues to begin in Jaipur

Srinagar, Jan 05: The three-day conference of Director Generals of Police (DGPs) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs) on multi-faced security issues is all set to begin today in Jaipur Rajasthan.

The Conference which is going to held at Rajasthan International Centre (RIC) in Jhalana is being participated by DGPs and IGPs of all States and UTs of the country either by a physical or a virtual mode.

The Conference will focus on critical and multi-faced security issues including terror threats in Jammu and Kashmir, cyber frauds, and activities of pro-Khalistani groups.

The conference was likely to begin at 2 pm today and was expected to see participation of over 250 officers of DGPs and IGPs rank.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the conference, emphasizing its significance in shaping India’s policing and internal security strategies, while as Union Home Minister Amit shah is expected to be present throughout the conference, encompassing various sessions.

The agenda, as highlighted by a Union Home Ministry official, covers pressing concerns such as terror threats, cyber frauds, pro-Khalistani activities, implementation of recently-enacted criminal laws, the Maoist problem, inter-state police coordination, and preparations for security during general elections.

DGP J&K RR Swain who heads J&K delegation in the meeting will actively participate in the deliberations. The conference will include presentations on counterterrorism, online fraud, cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, activities of pro-Khalistani groups, and Left Wing Extremism.

The primary aim of the conference is to provide a platform for in-depth discussions on emerging internal security challenges, fostering collaboration and strategic planning.

Key agendas include discussions on the roadmap for the implementation of new criminal laws, exploration of futuristic themes in policing and security, and strategies to address challenges posed by emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Deepfake.

The conference facilitates identification of actionable points, with regular presentations made before the Prime Minister.

Notable attendees include the National Security Advisor, Minister of State for Home, Cabinet Secretary, senior officials of the Government of India, DGP of States and UTs, Heads of Central Armed Police Forces, and Central Police Organisations.

Previous conferences have played a pivotal role in shaping India’s policing and internal security strategies, and this year’s event is poised to continue this tradition at the forefront of national security discourse.