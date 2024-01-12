‘Salatul Istisqa’ offered at Jamia Masjid Srinagar to pray for an end to dry spell

Srinagar, Jan 12: To pray for a respite from prevailing dry weather conditions in Kashmir valley, a special prayer ‘Salatul Istisqa’ was offered at historical Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday.

Reports said that a large number of devotees participated in the prayers and sought end to drought-like weather conditions in the valley.

The faithful were seen crying before Almighty Allah and seeking respite from unprecedented dry weather conditions amid harsh winter period ‘chila-e-kalan’.

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid had asked people to join the ‘Salatul Istisqa’ at the historic mosque in downtown Srinagar to pray for an end to the prolonged dry spell in the valley.