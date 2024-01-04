Shopian district recognised as second runner-up in ODOP Awards

Srinagar, Jan 04: Shopian district in Jammu & Kashmir has been selected as the second runner-up in the district awards (Agriculture) category during the inaugural edition of the One District One Product (ODOP) Awards in New Delhi.

The ceremony, held at Bharat Mandapan in Pragati Maidan, saw Deputy Commissioner Shopian Fazl ul Haseeb receiving the prestigious recognition from Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar.

The accolade underscores the district’s significant contributions to the ODOP initiative, particularly in the field of agriculture.

Reflecting on the recognition, Mr Fazl ul Haseen wrote on X: “Shopian’s apple gets its due recognition. The entire credit goes to the district team especially @shakilvet who coordinated the entire process, CHO Shopian for giving error free data, @MalikSuhail4u, @Jahidazadd for the final touches and the NIC team led by Mr. Ishfaq.”