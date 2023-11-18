SKUAST-K condoles demise of ex-employee Ghulam Jeelani Kanth

Srinagar, Nov 17: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) has paid glowing tributes to one of its ex-employees, Ghulam Jeelani Kanth, who left for heavenly abode on Friday.

A condolence meeting to mourn the death of the former assistant comptroller was held at the VC Secretariat. The meeting was presided over by the acting Vice Chancellor Prof MAA Siddique and attended by various officers of the university, heads of divisions, scientists and non-teaching staff.

While paying rich tributes to the departed soul, Director Research Prof HR Naik informed the gathering about this noble person’s humbleness, dedication, proficiency, and other trade skills.

In his service career, Ghulam Jeelani Kanth has also served as president of the Non-Teaching Employees Association, (NTEA), SKUAST-K for some period.

The participants prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.