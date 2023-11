Srinagar, Nov 08: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) is conducting raids at multiple locations in Kashmir valley and New Delhi in connection with a terror-funding case, officials said today.

Reports quoting officials said that raids are being simultaneously conducted in Srinagar, Anantnag and Pulwama in Kashmir valley, and New Delhi.

The raids are being conducted in an already registered case, vide FIR no. 08 of 2023.

Further details would be added as they are available.