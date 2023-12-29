Truck driver dies mysteriously in Udhampur, probe ordered

Srinagar, Dec 29: A truck driver died under mysterious circumstances during checking at Jakhani Check Naka in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Reports said the driver identified as 40-year old Tirlochan Singh of Jammu was on way from Kashmir to Maharashtra with a fruit-laden truck and was intercepted by police at Jakhani Check Naka in Udhampur.

The transporters alleged that the driver was beaten to death by the police during checking at Jakhani Check Naka, and demanded an in-depth probe into the matter and urged authorities to bring facts to the fore.

The body of the deceased was taken to Government Medical College Udhampur for autopsy and afterwards handed over to family members for last rites.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Udhampur Anwar-ul-Haq said that the driver fainted during checking at Jakhani Check Naka and was rushed to Associated Hospital Government Medical College Udhampur.

He added that an enquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of death.