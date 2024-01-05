Village Defence Guard found dead under suspicious circumstances in Doda

Srinagar, Jan 05: A Village Defence Guard (VDG) was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, officials said on Friday.

Officials said that a Balwant Singh son of Prem Nath resident of Kharangal Gandoh was found dead under suspicious circumstances while his rifle was on the spot.

Soon after the news spread a police team rushed to the spot and shifted his body to a hospital for post mortem, they said.

They added inquest proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death.