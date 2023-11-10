Widened Amarnath Yatra tracks for pedestrian traffic only: BRO

Srinagar, Oct 10: Reacting to the recent reports of construction of road for vehicular road upto Amaranath Yatra Cave, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) on Friday clarified that they have widened the tracks for pedestrian traffic only.

“BRO has been quoted in the print and social media as having stated that the yatris visiting Shri Amarnath Ji holy cave would soon be able to access through vehicular road. Rebutting the news, BRO quoted this to be factually incorrect,” said a BRO spokesperson, in a statement.

The spokesperson said that the work assigned to the BRO for maintenance and upgradation of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra track by the UT Government in September, 2022 is going on at steady pace during the working window available to it.

“The work of widening of tracks leading to the Holy Cave has been undertaken in line with the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” it said.

“Pertinent to mention that the Hon’ble Court in WP © 284 of 2012, inter-alia, issued the directions for sufficient widening of tracks to facilitate pedestrian traffic and address congestion on the track, improvement of critical stretches of the existing track, provide safety railings and retaining walls along the vulnerable stretches etc. keeping in view the environmental concerns,” it added.

The BRO spokesperson said that undertaken widening of the tracks meant for movement of yatris on foot, by palkis/ dandies and on ponies was taken under supreme court directions.

“It is pertinent to mention that after the handing over of the yatra tracks in September, 2022 to BRO by the Government of UT of J&K, it has undertaken the work on widening of the tracks in many stretches, improving the gradients of the tracks providing stronger safety railings and retaining walls in vulnerable stretches along the track keeping in view the environmental concerns,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that work done by the BRO led to substantial improvement in satisfaction level of the yatris, and making the movement of yatris on tracks safer.

“In order to continue with the work which could not be completed before the last yatra, BRO, by engaging men and machinery, has widened many remaining portions of the tracks which were narrow and vulnerable. This will make the movement of yatris visiting the Holy Shrine on foot/ palkies/ dandies and ponies more comfortable and convenient,” added the spokesperson.