3 drown in Reasi river

Jammu, Dec 10: Three youth drowned while crossing a river in a JCB machine in Reasi district while a woman was killed when a truck hit a scooter in Samba district, during the last 24 hours.

The woman was riding pillion on the scooter, driven by her husband.

Police said that three youth identified as Nitish Kumar, 22; Hoshiyar Singh, 25 and Rajinder Kumar, 27 drowned late Saturday evening when a JCB machine they were riding on turned turtle and submerged in a river in Sungri village in Chassana of Reasi district.

In a separate incident, a woman was killed when a scooter, bearing registration number JK02CM 5957, being driven by her husband was hit by a truck, bearing registration number JK02X 2858, on Saturday in Bari Brahmana of Samba district.

The deceased was identified as Srishta Devi, resident of Nanak Nagar, Jammu. Her husband, identified as Goverdhan Sharma too sustained injuries in the accident, police said.

“Both were rushed to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital Jammu where the doctors declared the woman as dead. A case in this connection has been registered,” police added.