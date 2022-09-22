77% students opting for IGNOU are from Jammu villages

IGNOU Regional Director in-charge Jammu Dr. Sandeep said, "Due to strict implementation of quality education, curriculum and schedule, we have been able to win the credibility and trust of the students. In the year 2021-22, 77 per cent of students enrolled in IGNOU Jammu under various programmes are from the rural areas, which clearly shows that IGNOU is gaining popularity in the remote and inaccessible areas of the region.



According to Dr. Sandeep, IGNOU has exceeded the expectations of the weaker sections of the society in the last few years in providing quality education across the country. Students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes are also exempted from admission fees for many programmes.