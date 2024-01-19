AC approves transfer of state land for establishment of Industrial Estate

Srinagar, Jan 19: The Administrative Council (AC), which met in Jammu on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha approved transfer of State land measuring 2183 Kanal 14 Marla situated at Village Gandyal, Majra, Bhagthali & Taraf Manjli, Tehsil & District Kathua in favour of Industries & Commerce Department for establishment of Industrial Estate there.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to LG attended the meeting.

Establishment of this Industrial Estate in Kathua District shall play important role for the development of the area, create various employment opportunities which shall be in the interest of the public and the government. The industry sector has been declared as the main vehicle for accelerating economic activity besides providing employment to the educated unemployed youths, read an official handout.

Development of industrial infrastructures has been the focus of special attention during the last few years. In the perspective of industrial growth, Industries & Commerce Department has been established with a system for carrying its activities effectively to attract investment in the UT of J&K.

More than 31000 Kanals of State/Shamilat land has been transferred to Industries and Commerce Department w.e.f 31.10.2019 till date for setting up of Industrial Estates in UT of J&K.