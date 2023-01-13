All security agencies alert, confident to prevent Dhangri-like incidents in future: Amit Shah

Culprits will soon be brought to justice; Jammu security grid to be strengthened on all fronts within 3 months
Srinagar, Jan 13: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the security agencies will cast a 360-degree net to wipe out terrorism from Jammu region while assuring a thorough probe into the Rajouri killings by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with the assistance of Jammu police.
Mr Shah was speaking to reporters following a crucial high-level security meet he chaired in Jammu. “All of us agreed to cast a 360 degree net to wipe out militancy from the region,” said Mr Shah, as per news agency KNO.
The Home Minister said that another decision taken in the security review meeting was that the “security grid of Jammu” will be strengthened on all fronts in a time-bound manner. “In three-months from now, the security grid will be further strengthened across Jammu,” he said.
He said that he was scheduled to visit Dhangri, Rajouri and meet the families who lost their loved ones in the January 1, 2 terrorist attacks.
The Home Minister said the Centre handed over the Rajouri killing case to National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday. “Jammu police will work jointly with the NIA and bring the culprits of Rajouri killings to justice. The NIA will also probe all the militancy related incidents that took place in the region in the past one and-a-half years,” he said. The Home Minister said that security agencies in Jammu are alert and committed to wipe-out terror, its ecosystem, OGW network and zero-in on those who are providing logistic support to terrorism.
To a query whether he will stay in Jammu to meet the families of Rajouri attack victims, the Home Minister said: “There is a bad weather advisory for next three days. I will come again and surely meet the families of Rajouri attack victims. Today, I spoke to each family member of the slain over phone and assured them all support. I am glad that despite losing dear ones, they are ready to fight terror with full vigour.”
Asked about strengthening the Village Defence Committees in Rajouri in the wake of the recent attack, he said: “The decision to strengthen VDCs was taken in August last year. This needs not to be linked with the Rajouri incident.”
About a query on minority killings, he said: “Security forces are giving a befitting reply to every plan of terror. J&K LG has taken a series of steps to protect the minority members as he has the powers to do so. If we go by the figures, minority killings are far less compared to previous years.”
Replying to a query about the security situation in J&K, the Home Minister said the issue needs to be seen right from the day when “terrorism was born.” “I can tell you surely that situation is much better than what it was earlier. Civilian killings were reduced post abrogation of article 370."