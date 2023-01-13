All security agencies alert, confident to prevent Dhangri-like incidents in future: Amit Shah

Mr Shah was speaking to reporters following a crucial high-level security meet he chaired in Jammu. “All of us agreed to cast a 360 degree net to wipe out militancy from the region,” said Mr Shah, as per news agency KNO.



The Home Minister said that another decision taken in the security review meeting was that the “security grid of Jammu” will be strengthened on all fronts in a time-bound manner. “In three-months from now, the security grid will be further strengthened across Jammu,” he said.



He said that he was scheduled to visit Dhangri, Rajouri and meet the families who lost their loved ones in the January 1, 2 terrorist attacks.