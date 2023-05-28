Amrit-Kaal to be era of excellence of Indian women power: Darakhshan

Jammu, May 28: Chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi presented the National Achievers Awards to thirty prominent women from different walks of life for their illustrious contribution to society on Sunday.
Dr Andrabi, as the chief guest of the event held at Brigadier Rajinder Singh Auditorium in Jammu University, presented the awards on behalf of the National Performers NGO.
Urja Singh, the chairperson of the NGO, academician Prof Sohab Inayat Malik, journalist Pradeep Dutta and famed actor Dolly Sohi were also present as special Invitees on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion Urja Singh said that it was her dream come true to organize this national event in the beautiful city of Jammu.