Anantnag-Rajouri LS polls | Pahari Tribe ST Forum extends support to Zaffar Manhas

Jammu, May 6: Pahari Tribe ST Forum (PTSTF) Monday announced to extend its unconditional support to renowned Pahari leader, litterateur and J&K Apni Party candidate Zaffar Manhas in the upcoming elections on May 25 for the Anantnag-Rajouri-Poonch parliamentary constituency.

In a press conference here, PTSTF members appealed to everyone, in particular to those “few leaders who were at the forefront during the struggle for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status but at present were uttering some different tones for their vested interest,” to support the Apni Party candidate.

Forum, raising the concern, said, “This election is a litmus test that shall prove the character and credibility of Pahari leaders and masses across the constituency as the dynasty politics has always shattered the cause of the Pahari tribe.”

It asked all its executive members across Rajouri-Poonch and some scattered areas of Anantnag area to put all efforts to ensure the victory of Zaffar Manhas, who, Forum said, had been “working for the empowerment of ethnicity for the last more than 40 years.”

Forum highlighted that the Pahari tribe in the past “suffered a lot due to the biased attitude of the previous governments.” “But now as the central government led by BJP has granted tribe ST status so unconditionally Pahari tribe people, in toto, must vote for Manhas, fighting against the dynasty based family politics,” Forum members said.

Calling for a “resounding rejection of dynastic political parties, which exploited Pahari community for political gains”, Forum members expressed deep appreciation for PM Narendra Modi for recognizing and addressing the longstanding demand for ST status, a move that underscored his commitment to end exploitative politics.