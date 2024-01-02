DGP J&K unveils J&K calendar for 2024, highlighting achievements, activities

Jammu, Jan 02: Highlighting the achievements and activities of Jammu and Kashmir Police, the J&K Police Wives Welfare Association, Calendar for the year 2024 was unveiled at a simple ceremony by the Director General of Police, J&K, R.R. Swain here at Police Headquarters.

ADGP (Hqrs/Coord.) PHQ, Shri M.K Sinha, IGP Headquarters/CIV PHQ, Shri B.S Tuti, AIG Welfare PHQ, Dr Abhishek Mahajan and DySP Welfare PHQ Shri Shabir Ahmad were present on the occasion.

The 2024 calendar is showcasing some among a number of major activities organised by the J&K Police in the year 2023. It highlights the recognition it has received in shape of different medals awarded to J&K Police officers and officials which include 01 Kirti Chakra. 02 Shaurya Chakra, 80 Police Medals for Gallantry Services, 03 President Police Medals for Distinguished Services, 31 Police Medals for Meritorious Services.

The other major highlights of the calendar are the meeting of Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah with the families of martyrs; LG’s Manoj Sinha, J&K paying tributes to martyrs, inspecting parade contingents; Hon’ble LG, J&K handing over President’s Medals to the recipients during Investiture Ceremony held at Raj Bhawan, Jammu. The Calendar also highlights Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge Ceremony, blood donation camp, police commemoration parade held at APC Zewan, inspection of Guard of Honour by the DGP J&K Sh R. R.Swain at PHQ, Srinagar and visuals of 33rd Police Public Mela including painting competition of children, chairperson & members of PWWA alongwith students at Diwali Mela at Jammu.

The Calendar also showcases the initiatives and various youth engagement schemes undertaken by the Police in 2023 under its Civic Action Programme that invoked huge participation of youth in events i.e.Jammu Marathon, Kashmir Marathon, Cycle Race Pedal for Peace, 19th Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament, Aman Memorial Cricket Tournament, jashan-e-Dal and Rashtriya Katha Shivir and pictures of retired DsGP & senior police officers with the winners of Kashmir Marathon. The display of talent by the Dare Devils team of J&K Police, during Republic Day has also been shown in the Calendar.

The calendar has also on its pages the welfare activities of the department for martyred families, its personnel and SPOs.