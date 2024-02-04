Four of a family die after car crushed between two trucks on Kashmir highway

Srinagar, Feb 04: A devastating car accident near Jajarkotli on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has left a family shattered, claiming the lives of four members and leaving one critically injured.

The accident took place around 12:15 PM at Salora in Udhampur district, when a car driven by Nitin Dogra, was crushed between two trucks.

Reports suggest that the car, en route from Jammu to Udhampur, was struck from the rear by a truck, causing it to collide with another truck ahead. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in critical injuries to all five occupants of the car.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, swiftly transporting the victims to the Associated Hospital Government Medical College (GMC) in Udhampur.

Tragically, upon arrival at the hospital, Nitin Dogra, his wife Ritu Dogra, and their daughters Khushi Dogra and Vani Dogra were pronounced dead. Their fifth child, Brinda Dogra, remains in critical condition and has been transferred to GMC Jammu for specialized medical care.