International women's day: Army, IAF organise events across Jammu division

Women achievers were also felicitated at the various functions, the spokesperson said.

The Air Force Station in Jammu organised an event which was attended by all women employees, including officers and civilian staff, who interacted with Ruhi Bhullar, an Air Force veteran from the first women controllers batch.

Indigo Airlines staff also cut a cake to facilitate women controllers, the spokesperson said.

At the Nagrota military station here, zonal president of the Army Wives Welfare Association (16 corps) Barinderjit Kaur inaugurated a "well women clinic" at the Trikuta Medical Centre (Section Hospital).