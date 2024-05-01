Intruder shot dead along International Border in Jammu’s Samba

Samba, May 01: A Pakistani intruder was gunned down by the Border Security Force (BSF) after he tried to cross towards the Indian side of the border in Jammu’s Samba along the International Border on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Quoting sources news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that on on Wednesday evening personnel from BSF 125-BN noticed suspicious movement of a person crossing from the Pakistan’s territory onto the Indian side of the International Border in Samba.

Despite being challenged by the troops, the person kept advancing towards the border fencing which compelled security forces to shot him dead, they said.

They said that the area is being searched, and further details are being ascertained.