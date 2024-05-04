Jammu and Kashmir: Teacher booked for beating minor student in Rajouri

Srinagar, May 04: A Government school teacher in the Kotranka area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district has been booked by the police for severely beating a Class 3 boy, resulting in damage to his ear.

According to officials the incident occurred on Friday at Government Middle School Sada, in the Kotranka Educational Zone.

The In-charge Headmaster of the School was engaged in official duties when the incident took place. The 8-year-old boy had gone to the toilet, while the rest of the class was making noise. Upon the boy’s return, the enraged In-charge Headmaster allegedly subjected him to severe physical abuse, including slapping his ear.

The boy’s ear began to bleed profusely, and a deep wound was inflicted. The teacher, realizing the gravity of the situation, took the boy to a nearby medical shop where first aid was administered, and the wound was bandaged.

However, the teacher reportedly failed to inform the boy’s family about the incident and sent him home.

As the bleeding persisted, the boy’s parents took him to Kotranka Hospital for treatment. Doctors at the hospital provided initial medical assistance before referring the boy to GMC Rajouri due to the severity of the ear injury.

Upon learning about the incident from their son and other students, the boy’s parents lodged an FIR (No. 49/2024) against the In-charge Headmaster at Kotranka Police Station.

Subsequently, the police attempted to arrest the teacher, but he evaded capture by fleeing from his residence, as confirmed by a police official.