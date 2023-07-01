Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar assumes office of Western Command

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla and Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Lieutenant General Katiyar was commissioned into the 23rd Battalion ‘The Rajput Regiment’ in June 1986. He is a graduate of the Defence Service Staff College, National Defence College and he is also a distinguished graduate of National War College, USA. The General Officer is also the Colonel of The Rajput Regiment.

“In a career spanning over 37 years, General Katiyar has served across a wide spectrum of operational areas in Siachen Glacier along Line of Control both in 15 and 16 Corps and along Line of Actual Control in 3, 14 and 33 Corps. He has tenanted a host of important Command, Staff and Instructional appointments. The General Officer has served as an instructor in the Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan and the Defence Services Staff College Wellington. He commanded his battalion twice, in Uri Sector and at Taksing in Western RALP,” Lt Col Anand said.