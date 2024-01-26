Mughal Road closed for traffic after fresh snowfall

Srinagar, Jan 23: The vital Mughal Road connecting the Kashmir Valley with the Pir Panjal region has been closed for traffic following a fresh bout of snowfall.

Several inches of snow were recorded around Pir Ki Gal area on the highway overnight, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures and suspend vehicular movement.

The fresh snowfall on the Mughal road comes as a relief for Jammu and Kashmir, which has been grappling with a snow drought in recent weeks. The uncharacteristic absence of snowfall had raised concerns about water scarcity and its impact on various sectors.

However, the recent snowfall has brought respite to the region, rejuvenating hopes for a prosperous winter season. The blanket of snow not only replenishes water resources but also sets the stage for winter tourism activities that are vital for the local economy.

Authorities have urged travelers to exercise caution and cooperate with officials as they work to clear the road and ensure safe passage once conditions improve.