Three members of family found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ramban

Banihal, Jan 28: Three members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances in a kacha house at Sandrot Balihote in Ramban on Saturday, official sources and locals said.
They identified the dead as Chain Singh, his wife and daughter.
"One woman (daughter) was found in an unconscious condition and is being shifted to Ramban hospital," the villagers said.
SHO Ramban, Sandeep Chark said that the Balihote area is far from Ramban and he along with police, SDRF and QRT volunteers teams are on way to reach the spot.