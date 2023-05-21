One dead, 24 injured as bus turns turtle in Katra

Srinagar, May 21: One person died while 24 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in turned turtle in Moori area of Katra on Sunday.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the bus was on way towards Jammu from Katra when it turned turtle near Moori.
He said that that in the incident a passenger died while 24 others were injured, who have been hospitalised.
“Among the injured passengers, 4 have been referred to GMC Jammu for advanced treatment,” the official said