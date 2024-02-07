Police rescue two ‘trafficked’ Bangladeshi girls in Jammu

Srinagar, Feb 07: Police have rescued two Bangladeshi girls who were being trafficked to Jammu and Kashmir, reports said today.

Quoting reliable sources, news agency Srinagar based news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that two Bangladeshi girls (name withheld) were saved by the police. It said one individual identified as Nishith Biswas from West Bengal was caught accompanying the girls during the rescue.

The Jammu Police acted swiftly after receiving information about a potential human trafficking case and registered a First Information Report (FIR) under sections 366A/370/370A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The official further said that the investigation of the case has been entrusted to the Senior Deputy Police Officer (SDPO) of City North Jammu.