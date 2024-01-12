Police team fired at, pelted with stones during raid to arrest notorious criminal in Jammu

Srinagar, Jan 12: A policeman was injured after a police team he was part of, was shot at and pelted with stones during raids to arrest a notorious criminal-cum-bovine smuggler in Bishnah Jammu.

A police official told news agency Kashmir Scroll that the cop was injured after a Jammu and Kashmir Police team headed by SP Headquarters Ramnish Gupta was fired at and pelted with stones on their visit to Chak Waziroo village, Bishnah in district Jammu.

“The team was conducting raids to arrest the notorious criminal namely Gulzar Ahmed alias Lahu Gujjar son of Bashir Ahmed against whom PSA (Public Safety Act) warrant was issued by the District Magistrate Jammu”, the official said.

“In an attempt to arrest notorious criminal-cum-bovine smuggler Lahu Gujjar, Jammu Police under the supervision of SP Headquarters Ramnish Gupta raided his house at Chack Waziroo at around 5:30 AM”, the official said.

“During the raid, stone pelting on police started in which one Head Constable namely Bansi Lal of IRP got injured. Police fired some rounds in the air to disperse the agitating Gujjars”, the official said.

“The Lahu Gujjar in the meantime again managed to escape from the spot”, the official said adding Police parties along with senior officers are still at Bishnah Police Station.

“In order to execute PSA warrant issued by DM Jammu vide no. 20/2022 dated 14-12-2022, against Lahu Gujjar, a police team reached in village Chak Waziroo where one Phalla Gujjar son of Bashir Ahmed of Chak Waziroo along with some fifteen unknown males and female of Gujjar Community with common and criminal intention attacked on police party due to this sudden attack, HC Bansi Lal no. 94/ IR 14 BN got seriously injured and was shifted to Sub District Hospital, Bishnah for treatment”, the official said.

“After taking advantage of dense fog and low visibility, the accused persons fled away from the spot”, the official said adding a case has been registered vide FIR No. 03/2024 U/S 307/353/332/147/148/149/IPC 3/25 Arms Act against the accused persons in Police Station Bishnah. (KS)