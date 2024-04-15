Sachin Pilot to address rallies in Kathua, R S Pura   

Jammu, Apr 14: Senior Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot will address election rallies on April 16, in support of two Congress candidates, contesting from Jammu region.

As per party leaders, Pilot, who is among Congress star campaigners, will seek support for party candidate from Udhampur parliamentary constituency, Chowdhary Lal Singh, by addressing a rally in Kathua. He will also address a rally in R S Pura, while campaigning for Congress candidate contesting from Jammu Lok Sabha seat, Raman Bhalla, same day.

Notably, on April 16, Union Home Minister and one of BJP’s top star campaigners Amit Shah will also address a mega rally in Paloura, Jammu in support of party candidates Jugal Kishore Sharma, who is reclaiming third term as an MP from this (Jammu) Lok Sabha seat and Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also seeking third term from Udhampur parliamentary constituency.

On April 15, another top campaigner of BJP and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to address an election rally in Basohli in support of party candidate Dr Jitendra as well as Sharma.