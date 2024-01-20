Security forces recover arms and ammunition during searches in J-K’s Reasi

Srinagar, Jan 20: Security Forces Saturday said they recovered arms and ammunition during searches in Mahore area of district Reasi.

Quoting an officials, news agency GNS reported that a massive search operation was launched jointly by army’s 58 RR, police, and CRPF C-126 in the area of Hariwala and Karamkatha .

During the search operation arms and ammunition were recovered which include 29 rounds of AK 47, a pistol with magazine along with six rounds, six pencil cells, two small rechargeable cell, one explosive powder weighing around 01kg, Codex wire around 10 meters, two detonator and a grenade detonator, the official said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under relevant sections in this regard and investigation has been taken up, he added.