Targeted killings a conspiracy by Pakistan to sabotage peace in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Raina asserted that the conspiracy by the neighbouring country will be thwarted as teh police and other security agencies are neutralizing Pakistan-supported terrorists under operation 'all out' to provide a secure atmosphere people.

"As Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards peace and progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government with major developmental projects gaining speed, the frustrated Pakistan and its supported terrorists hatched a conspiracy to sabotage the government efforts by creating fear among the people," Raina told reporters here.

He claimed the targeted killings is part of the conspiracy jointly chalked out by Pakistan's Inter-services Intelligence (ISI), its army and terrorist groups based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"They have named this conspiracy 'operation Red Wave' like we have seen the 'operation Tupac' in 1980-1990 under the leadership of then Pakistani military ruler Gen Zia-ul-Haq which brought death and destruction to Kashmir," the BJP leader claimed.