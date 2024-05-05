Top brass of army, police visits Poonch to monitor ongoing search operation

Srinagar, May 05: Top brass of Army, CRPF and J&K Police on Sunday visited Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir to monitor the ongoing massive search operation against terrorists who had attacked Air Force Convoy that left one army jawan dead and four others injured.

The attacked took place on Saturday evening when a convoy of IAF vehicles was ambushed by the terrorists at Shaistar area of the district.

Core Commander 15 Corps and ADGP Jammu range accompanied by GOC Romeo Force, IGP CRPF and DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range made a visit of the area and monitored the ongoing search operation.

In this connection the security forces have picked up many suspects for questioning.