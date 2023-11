Srinagar, Nov 17: At least two persons died and six others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Reports said that a vehicle bearing registration number JK11 3494 rolled down into a gorge, leaving two dead and six others injured.

The injured persons have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment.

More details awaited. (GNS)