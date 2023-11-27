Two killed, one injured in Doda road accident

Bhaderwah, Nov 27: Two persons were killed and the driver got seriously injured after their vehicle met with an accident in the Tantana area of Gundana tehsil in J&K’s Doda district on Monday morning.

According to reports, a load carrier bearing registration number JK06B – 1533 was on its way to Gundana from Thathri, when the vehicle reached near Tantana, the driver lost control on the steering and the vehicle fell into a 250 ft deep gorge.

SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoom while confirming the accident said: “The accident occurred at about 5am on Tanta-Gundna road, leading to on the spot death of two persons and animals they were carrying, while driver namely Aqib Gulzar received injuries and was shifted to GMC Doda.”

The deceased have been identified as Mir Ali son of Noor Hussain of Konthal and Zafarullah son of Talib Hussain of Dandi Bhala. A case has been registered at police station Doda.