VDG member injured in terrorist attack in Udhampur succumbs

Srinagar, Apr 28: The Village Defense Guard who was injured in intial exchange of fire in Chochru Gala heights with militants succumbed here in a hospital, officials said.

Officials told GNS that the VDG who was critically injured after brief gunfight broke out between militants and security this morning succumbed in a hospital.

He was identified as Mohammad Shareef (48) son of Abdul Rehman resident of Lower Ponar, Basantgarh Udhampur.

More reinforcement has already reached to the spot and whole area has been cordoned off, the official said.

The terrain is difficult as its on heigh altitude, so the operation to flush out militants will take longer time, the official added.