Woman held along with paramour over husband’s murder in Jammu

Jammu, Apr 21:Police on Sunday said that they arrested a woman and her paramour for allegedly killing the woman’s husband in Jammu.

“A woman, along with her lover, allegedly conspired and killed her 33-year-old husband while portraying the murder as road accident. Both the accused were arrested and taken into custody. The victim was brutally murdered in Seora area falling under the Jurisdiction of Police post Pounichak, Jammu on Sunday 6th April, 2024 evening,” reads a police statement.

“On 7th April, 2024 at about 03:00 hours, information was received at PP Pounichak through PCR Jammu to the effect that one person namely Naresh Chander S/O Achru R/O Bhaderwah had died due to road accident near Revenue Complex, Gole Gujral and his dead body was lying at Gandhi Nagar Govt. Hospital, Jammu and his wife was admitted there in injured condition,” the statement reads.

“On receiving this information, an investigating officer was deputed to Gandhi Nagar hospital who took the dead body into custody, recorded the statements of the wife of deceased and other witnesses. After that postmortem of the deceased at GMC Jammu the body was handed over to the legal heirs,” quoting an official statement, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported.

“On this, FIR No.85/2024 U/S 279,337,304A IPC was registered in PS Domana and investigation of the instant case was entrusted to ASI Vinod Kumar of PP Pouni chak. During investigation it came to fore that the statement of the wife of deceased was suspiciously misleading and mismatched with the incident. The investigation officer informed his senior officers that he was sensing a foul play in the death and had doubts on the involvement of wife of the deceased. On this, Police of PP Pounichak under the supervision of SHO PS Domana, SDPO Domana and SP Rural Jammu started thorough investigation and during investigation, all technical evidences were collected, analyzed and statements of in-laws of the deceased and other relatives were recorded.”

“After detailed investigation, it came to the notice that Shallu Devi W/O deceased Naresh Chander was having illicit relation with one person namely Bhanu Partap Singh, who was also present with them at the time of death of Naresh Chander. Acting swiftly, police arrested both Shallu Devi and Bhanu Partap and during questioning Bhanu Partap admitted that he along with Shallu Devi had hatched a criminal conspiracy and killed Naresh Chander at an abandoned plot in Seora area and thereafter took him to Gandhi Nagar hospital. As Bhanu Pratap is working as a trainee at Gandhi Nagar hospital, they portrayed the case and resulting death as road accident. Initially wife of the deceased told the cops that her husband died in an accident at Gol Gujral near Revenue Complex and was shifted to Gandhi Nagar hospital in an auto rickshaw where doctors declared him brought dead. After this, Section 302 IPC was added and further investigation into the matter is in progress,” reads the statement further