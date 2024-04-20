122 glaciers in Pir Panjal witness drastic decline in size over 4-decades, research says

Srinagar, Apr 20: A study done on the impact of climate change has revealed that a massive 122-glaciers situated in along the mighty Pir Panjal are on a shrinking spree, raising concerns about potential glacial lake outburst floods.

The researchers found that these 122 glaciers have seen a drastic shrinkage since 1980. These glaciers covered approximately an area of 25.7 square kilometers, now cover on 15.9 square kilometers.

The research has been conducted by Mohammad Ashraf Ganai and Syed Qaiser Bukhari from the National Institute of Technology, while their findings have been published in the International Journal of Hydrology Science and Technology.

The researchers analyzed data spanning four decades, from 1980 to 2020, focusing on the glaciers within the Pir Panjal range of the Kashmir basin.

They found that glaciers facing south had experienced more significant melting compared to those facing north. Additionally, glaciers situated at an average altitude of 3,800-4,000 meters above sea-level have exhibited more melting than those at lower elevations.

The decline in glaciers poses a threat of water scarcity, impacting agricultural production and everyday life. The rapid and substantial melting of glaciers also increases the risk of glacial lake outburst floods, which could disrupt the ecosystem and pose significant hazards.